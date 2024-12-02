Basware launches e-invoice receiving and validation solution





Via its Chinese partner, Shanghai Yodoo Information & Technology, Basware connects its network to the Golden Tax System (GTS), enabling the validation of all local VAT invoices, known as fapiaos, against the GTS interface.

The Basware solution adds China-specific functionality for the GTS validation step allowing customers to detect invalid invoices. It is also able to process the VAT e-invoice, which the State Taxation Administration of China piloted in 2020 and rolled out to the whole country as an option at the beginning of 2021.