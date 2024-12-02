Basware joins G-Cloud 6 to extend public sector presence

Its presence on G-Cloud 6 – the latest iteration of the framework – will enable public sector bodies to procure Basware solutions and deliver back office savings via payment automation.

Established in 2012, the G-Cloud was set up to allow government organisations to procure cloud services without having to resort to a full-length tender process. Software providers provide their services at a designated price point, and public sector bodies can only purchase the specific service that is outlined in the service description, at the specific price displayed. This provides a degree of certainty for both parties in a centralised marketplace that is tightly regulated.

In order to be accepted on to the G-Cloud framework, Basware solutions were submitted for approval against a strict set of evaluation criteria and assurance checks. Having completed the assessment process, solutions for e-invoicing and e-ordering, outbound council rate demands, and Basware’s InvoiceReady capture and accounts payable solutions are now available via the G-Cloud.

In recent news, financial institution ING has unveiled that it will start to provide an automated invoice payment solution from Basware that can be added to the existing purchase-to-pay (P2P) workflow.