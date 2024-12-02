Basware inks deal with transport, logistics company in the Netherlands

The services are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing with scanning services. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining insight into financial performance, and a mobile solution enabling the customer to review and approve purchase invoices regardless of time and place. The value of the agreement is EUR 1.3 million over five years.

Basware is a provider of e-invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions in the world of commerce. Basware Commerce Network, an open business network, connects 1 million companies across 100 countries and enables collaboration between buyers and suppliers of all sizes.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement to acquire Procserve, an e-procurement solution provider for the public sector in the UK.