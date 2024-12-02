Basware inks deal with global pharmaceutical corporation

The agreement includes e-invoice sending, printing, customer service management and activation services. The services will be implemented in 13 countries across Europe. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 1 million over thirty months.

With Basware services, the customer can cut costs and complexity by automating the processing of the over 600.000 invoices they send to their customers annually. Where necessary, Basware will print the invoices for their customers who cannot yet receive e-invoices and in the process enable even more of their customers to adopt and reap the benefits of e-invoicing quickly and generate more value through their participation across the Basware Commerce Network.

