Basware inks deal with engineering and electronics company in Germany

The agreement covers inbound e-invoicing. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 650,000 over three years.

Basware is a provider of e-invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions in the world of commerce. Basware Commerce Network, an open business network, connects 1 million companies across 100 countries and enables collaboration between buyers and suppliers of all sizes.

In recent news, Basware has expanded its e-invoicing agreement with a global logistics company based in Germany.