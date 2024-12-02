Basware inks agreement with information services company in North America

The services are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing with supplier activation services. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for gaining insight into their financial performance and a mobile solution for processing e-invoices. The value of the agreement is EUR 300,000 over three years.

In recent news, Basware has expanded cooperation with a Finnish retail chain and inked an agreement on the delivery of accounts payable automation and e-invoicing services.