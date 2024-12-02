Basware inks agreement with a global engineering group in Sweden

The solutions and services are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation and full inbound e-invoicing with scanning services. Basware is also providing Basware Analytics for insight into financial performance and a mobile solution enabling the customer to review and approve purchase invoices regardless of time and place. The value of the agreement exceeds EUR 1.6 million over five years.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable (AP) automation and e-invoicing solutions with a provider of hospital services in North America.