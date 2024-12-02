Basware expands partership with Hankkija in Finland

The services are powered by Alusta, Baswares unified cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes invoice automation, inbound e-invoicing and scanning services. In addition, the agreement covers the Basware Analytics and mobile solution. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 700,000 over four years. The customer already has Baswares travel and expense management solution in use.

Hankkija Oy is owned by Danish Agro (60 %) and SOK (40 %) and it operates in the agricultural sector.

In recent news, Basware has renewed a deal for the delivery of accounts payable automation services with a global technology company in the UK.