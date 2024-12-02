Basware expands deal with Finnish media group

The customer currently uses license-based source-to-pay and e-invoicing solutions. The new agreement includes a source-to-pay solution, inbound e-invoicing and the transmission of purchase orders. In addition, Basware will deliver a contract management solution, supplier services and the Basware Analytics reporting solution. The new services will be deployed in four countries. The value of the five-year agreement is approximately EUR 2 million.

In recent news, Basware has signed a corporate wide agreement with CRAMO concerning purchase-to-pay (P2P).

For more information about Basware, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.