Basware enters partnership with a Swedish retail company

The solutions are powered by Alusta, Basware’s cloud-based platform for purchase-to-pay. The agreement includes accounts payable automation and 100% inbound e-invoicing with scanning services. Moreover, Basware is providing Basware Analytics (for analysis and insight across purchase-to-pay information) and a mobile solution, which gives access to financial processes.

The value of the agreement is EUR 1.1 million over three years.

In September 2015, Basware signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable and e-invoicing services with a North American manufacturing company.

