Basware brings e-invoicing to Salesforce

Thanks to this partnership, companies which use Salesforce’s world-leading cloud platform for customer information management are now able to send invoices electronically using JustOn’s software to the global e-invoicing network of Basware.

JustOn customers on the Salesforce ecosystem can now easily integrate and automate their order-to-cash processes and completely cover the digital invoice generation based on contract and consumption data.

JustOn provides cloud-based software for billing automation and invoice management globally, and it has customers operating in more than 25 countries. JustOn can be extended with any other app that is provided on the Salesforce marketplace AppExchange. Now with the partnership with Basware, JustOn can also offer e-invoicing to its customers bringing significant added value to its business offering.