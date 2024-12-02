Basware announces peer benchmarking functionalities

Baswares analytics with the new benchmarking functionalities enables users to track their performance against their peers and enables performance across the source-to-pay process.

The release brings the new analytical capabilities automatically for all cloud-based customer-base. Anonymized data about the best performing peers helps to compare organisations historical trend and the current performance in terms of spend control, accounts payable automation, on-time payments and supplier rate of using e-invoicing.

Basware is the global provider of purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and financing services.?