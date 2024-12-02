Basware and WEX accelerate real-time e-payments through new alliance

Through the agreement, businesses can benefit from further enhancing their purchase-to-pay (P2P) process and working capital management with a new, automated invoice payment solution for real-time electronic payments. The solution provides buyers with easy access to early payment funding while suppliers can choose to get paid faster and with greater certainty.

By using the solution unnecessary manual steps will be eliminated and more flexible payment options will be available, thus, businesses can improve their overall financial processes, reduce late payments and optimise working capital.

WEX was founded in 1983 and has since expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing more than 9 million vehicles and offering payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. The company has offices in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,000 associates and has been publicly traded since 2005.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of accounts payable and e-invoicing services with GKN Driveline North America, a new customer in the US.

