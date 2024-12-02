Basware adopts WeProcurement methodology

To reinforce desired spending behavior, WeProcurement creates a collaborative process that delivers relevance, intelligence, and awareness within the e-procurement system. This systematic approach enables everyone to work together towards company goals.

According to the company, the system tries to meet the expectations of employees by being intuitive and relevant to their daily lives and to deliver critical intelligence at the point needed to greatly increase efficiency.

More than that, by increasing employee engagement and emphasizing that everyone who buys goods and services has an important role to play, the system becomes self-managing - relieving the procurement team from having to police the organization so they can focus on more strategic initiatives, claims the company.