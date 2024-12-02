Basware adds Sievo to its application partner ecosystem

Sievo’s technology will provide Basware customers with additional complementary specialist services to Basware’s existing procure-to-pay suite.

Basware launched its application partner program in 2019. Supported by API-based architecture, customers can manage suppliers and spend in Basware’s core platforms, while capitalizing on complementary specialist services.

Established in Finland in 2004, Sievo offers spend analysis, savings lifecycle, spend forecasting, contract management, procurement benchmarking and 3rd party data enrichment solutions.

Application partnerships allow customers to gain 100% spend visibility by utilizing Basware as their single, primary spend management provider. Since Basware customers typically collect 100% of their invoices within Basware’s AP automation solution, that means 100% of their supplier spend is also collected and processed within Basware. The invoice data in this “hub” becomes critical to business performance, supplier performance and future strategic spend management decisions.