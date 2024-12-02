Basware adds diversity data to its Supplier Management solution

The data is provided by Dun & Bradstreet’s Diversity Database. The diversity indicators in Basware Supplier Management enable customers to determine the minority-owned and small business supplier status within their network, helping organisations develop and evolve their supplier diversity programs, as the press release says.

Conversely, culling through the data and assigning classifications manually would expend the procurement team’s valuable time and effort.

Diversity information is uploaded for all suppliers in the Basware Supplier Management tool. Data for existing suppliers is automatically enriched when imported and is done so during the onboarding process for new suppliers. Diversity indicators can also be exported to other customer systems (ERPs) via application programming interfaces.