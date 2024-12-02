Basware acquires UK e-procurement solution provider Procserve

The acquisition price is approximately EUR 25.9 million. In 2014, the net sales of the acquired business amounted to approximately EUR 9.6 million.

Procserves e-procurement networks are used by over 33,000 organisations to buy, sell and share information within online communities. In 2015 the company expects the transaction and integration related costs to exceed the savings. In 2016 the company expects the cost synergies to be marginally net positive. The savings relate for example to the creation of joined IT infrastructure and facilities.

Basware is a provider of e-invoicing and purchase-to-pay solutions in the world of commerce. Basware Commerce Network, an open business network, connects 1 million companies across 100 countries and enables collaboration between buyers and suppliers of all sizes.

In recent news, Basware has signed an agreement for the delivery of e-invoicing services with a multinational engineering and electronics company in Germany.