



With the launch date approaching, Basta Pay is working on entering strategic collaborations to develop an advanced global fintech ecosystem. The company intends to deliver optimised financial solutions to a worldwide audience and improve how individuals and businesses interact with financial services in the digital landscape. In addition, Basta Pay, which chose to establish its headquarters in Malta due to the region’s favourable regulatory environment and access to key financial markets, aims to solidify its position and scale its solutions globally.











Basta Pay’s fintech platform

Basta Pay is committed to creating a worldwide accessible and inclusive financial platform, focusing on simplifying and modernising money management for its users. In the development process, the startup has been centring its efforts on delivering scalability, advanced security, and an augmented user experience. Among the upcoming features, the company mentions an intuitive interface, assistance for businesses regardless of size, and the implementation of encryption technology to ensure the safety of user information and transactions. Additionally, Basta Pay intends to work on sustainability via the digitisation of financial processes.

Furthermore, among the upcoming capabilities, the startup highlights rapid account opening, enabling users to set up their accounting within 98 hours globally, with the feature being set to support financial inclusion, potentially delivering banking services to underserved populations. At the same time, the company’s suite of solutions includes global payment services, multi-currency support, virtual and physical card issuance, and customised business solutions. Through these, the startup aims to facilitate secure cross-border transactions, offering transparent exchange rates and flexible currency management options.

The company currently holds several licences, in turn enabling it to operate in markets such as the EU, EEA, UK, US, and Canada. This allows Basta Pay to adhere to regulatory requirements set by these regions while also maintaining compliance and security.