Basiq, Plaid to offer financial access towards open finance

Basiq is a platform providing fintechs with access and insights into financial data, while Plaid is a data network helping with the powering of digital financial tools. The partnership should help their clients to expand into new markets.

Fintech companies, financial institutions, and companies outside of finance are reshaping how people interact with their money. This partnership wants to support the developers that are working on that and provide them with the tools they need to deliver new apps and products in markets they want to serve.