Basikon enters a strategic partnership with Numeral

This partnership aims to facilitate the rapid launch of new lending products for fintechs and financial institutions. According to the official press release, established financial players and emerging fintech companies often face limited options when attempting to develop new lending products. Creating in-house credit and leasing management systems or trying to adapt complex, monolithic banking platforms can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

In this context, Basikon sets out to address this challenge by offering a cloud-based, low-code platform that is fully customizable and easily integrates with existing systems, enabling fintechs and financial institutions to swiftly launch tailored lending products.

The collaboration between Basikon and Numeral introduces native access to SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) and UK Bacs and FPS (Faster Payments Service) payment schemes through partner banks. It also incorporates comprehensive payment and reconciliation automation into Basikon's offering.

Representatives from Numeral emphasised the importance of payments in the lending experience and explained that subpar payment infrastructure can hinder the lending experience, causing delays and complications in loan management and merchant payouts. Numeral's partnership with Basikon aims to bridge these gaps.

More information about the two companies

Basikon offers an architecture for financial institutions to manage various types of loans, leases, guarantees, and wholesale financing. The platform, known as Basikon Hyperfront, provides flexibility for seamless customer and partner interactions, automates back-office processes, and supports innovation in financing while ensuring security, scalability, and simplicity.

Numeral, on the other hand, serves as a bank orchestration platform designed to assist fintechs and financial institutions in building advanced payment solutions on top for their banking partners. Through a single API and central dashboard, Numeral aims to streamline bank integrations, accelerate payment processing, offer real-time data visibility, and enhance workflow efficiency.

Numeral collaborates with European fintech leaders and established banks, including Barclays, HSBC, Groupe BPCE, BNP Paribas, and ABN Amro. In July 2023, Numeral partnered with next-gen core banking provider Tuum to help financial institutions and fintechs expand across Europe.

The collaboration aimed to empower both FIs and fintechs to launch and expand across Europe and the UK in an efficient manner, leveraging extensive and resilient pan-European payment infrastructure and the rapid speed to market of new offerings and services enabled by both solutions.

Launched in 2021, Numeral has secured EUR 13 million in funding from investors such as Balderton and eFounders.