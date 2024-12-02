Barclays upgrades agreement with Barrenjoey Capital Partners

According to Barclays, the announcement further strengthens its strategic partnership, by providing additional regulatory capital to support the growth in Barrenjoey’s Markets business, including the establishment of its Fixed Income Derivatives and Equity Financing platforms.

In addition to accessing Barclays’ global distribution network across Equities and Fixed Income, global research, and cross-border advisory and global sector expertise, the relationship will also expand Barrenjoey’s access to Barclays’ leading Credit Trading and Securitisation capabilities.

In September 2020, Barclays invested GBP 25 million in Barrenjoey for a 9.99% economic interest and a 4.99% voting interest. The bank also entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Barrenjoey covering global product distribution, research, cross border advisory and debt capital markets, as well as making available balance sheet capacity for Barrenjoey to support its clients.



