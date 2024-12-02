Barclays secures capital ahead of potential coronavirus-caused loan losses

The bank said it expected to report a CET1 capital ratio of 14% in half-year results in July 2020, up from 13.1% at the end of March 2020, and ahead of market expectations. Barclays expected risk-weighted assets to be lower than previously anticipated. The bank said its half-year results would reflect challenging income and impairments in its consumer and corporate business, but strength in its markets income, according to Reuters.

Barclays shares were up nearly 2% following the announcement. It was likely other banks could see a similar boost to capital from the recent rules changes, including a softening of capital accounting rules rolled out in June 2020, according to a Goodbody staff statement to Reuters.