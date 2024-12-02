Barclays rolls out cloud contingency payments with AccessPay

AccessPay, a provider of payment automation and business intelligence, already works in partnership with Barclays, providing a corporate connectivity proposition via the SWIFT network for corporate customers.

This new service will allow Barclays corporate customers to gain access to an additional channel for managing payments should they be unable to access their primary channel. This can happen for a number of reasons including the primary user being unavailable, if a security token is lost or damaged, or when the client experiences an internet outage. Clients will also be able to initiate payments via a laptop separate to their primary infrastructure via the new Contingency Payment Access solution.

The additional channel is intended to act as part of clients’ contingency plans, and will be available continually alongside their primary corporate banking channels.

AccessPay uses cloud-based technology to provide solutions for Bacs, Direct Debit Management, SWIFT, Faster Payments, SEPA, HMRC RTI and Multi-Bank Cash Management.

In recent news, AccessPay has announced its commitment to the Faster Payments New Access Model.