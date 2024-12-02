Barclays, Rainmaking partner for new fintech initiatives

Rise Start-Up Academy is the first of the initiatives to launch through the partnership. A virtual digital skills-building accelerator, it will be targeted at what Barclays called ‘idea’ and early-stage fintech founders, with applications already open to founders addressing ‘emerging’ fintech trends, such as wealth equality, climate, and the future of money.

Rise Growth Academy will launch later, with the aim to provide ‘capability development’ around key areas, including investment readiness, recruitment, accelerating sales, and leadership development.

Later in 2022, the partnership will go live with a FinTech Venture Studio, with the focus on co-developing new fintech ventures by working with internal talent, startups, and other companies.

According to Barclays, Rainmaking has a track record in partnering with large corporates to build ventures, and has an approach based upon the methodology it used to build 65 of its own ventures and through its subsidiary, Startupbootcamp, to accelerate more than 950 startups and over 100 cohorts.

Barclays said that it expects to introduce additional programmes for fintechs at all stages over the next few months of 2022.