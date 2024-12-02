Barclays launches Green BGIs to support sustainable trade

The new offering will offer support to businesses trying to reduce their environmental impact as they conduct their day-to-day activities. The Green BGI focuses on tackling the challenges that businesses face when entering into trade-related contracts. By providing a guarantee to the buyer that the seller will fulfil their contractual obligations, the bank enables sellers to trade with confidence and achieve their business goals – whilst also fulfilling their commitments to sustainability.

The bank is helping companies of all sizes and across a breadth of sectors to fulfil their green and sustainable goals by pioneering a range of innovative products and services, including Green Asset Finance, Green Deposits, Green Innovation Finance, and Green Trade Loans.