Barclays launches digital receipt service in its app

Customers who pay using their Barclays debit card for future in store purchases at H&M, shoe retailer schuh and food outlets which include Just Eat and Papa Johns, will see their receipts sent automatically to their app after making a purchase. They can then view their receipts when they need by tapping on the transaction.

The new feature, using technology from Flux, will be rolled out across more retailers in the coming months. To set up the feature, customers need to log onto their app, go to ‘Products’ at the bottom of their home screen, and then tap ‘Digital Receipts’ under ‘Our Services’ to complete their set up. They will also receive a prompt to set up digital receipts when they purchase items from retailers currently offering the service.

To view digital receipts, customers need to tap on a transaction from their ‘transaction list’ page in the app, which will take them to their ‘detailed transactions’ page where they have the option to tap on ‘view itemised receipt.’