Barclays, Form3 now offer SEPA payments

The partnership, live with SEPA Instant, offers full reachability for SEPA payment transactions through a connectivity service available to Barclays’ customers who are regulated payment service providers. This cloud-native SEPA solution adds scheme connectivity for both SEPA Instant and SCT.

Barclays’ fintech customers now have direct technical access to the SEPA payment schemes, with connectivity enabled by the Form3 technical service accessed through a single API. Barclays will support in its role as a dedicated liquidity service provider adding settlement with the schemes on the fintech’s behalf. For fintechs, this direct technical connectivity was previously only an option for credit institutions holding their own liquidity.