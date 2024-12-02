Barclays expands private banking business to France and Italy

The bank aims to grow its European wealth business and has appointed Bernard Corneau and Carlo Baronio as heads of private bank coverage in France and Italy respectively, both based out of the lender’s investment banking offices in those countries, according to Reuters.

The duo will be supported by Barclays’ newly established European hub in Dublin. The pair will target clients with investable assets of around USD 100 million, as well as so-called family offices that look after the wealth of rich families or individuals.

Besides France and Italy, the bank is also planning to expand to other European markets, such as Germany, where they can leverage their existing relationships through Barclays corporate and investment bank.