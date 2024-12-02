Barclays announces new fintech partnership with Nimbla

With Nimbla, customers can insure a single invoice from as little as GBP 6, compared to insuring a whole book which typically starts at around GBP 5,000.

Nimbla graduated from the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, having built a new digital platform to give business customers a new way to insure individual invoices, helping protect them from insolvency and late payments.

As part of the partnership, Barclays’ relationship managers will be introducing the product to their SME clients in the North East, Cumbria, South East London and Kent, before a full rollout later in the year. The product is available nationally to High Growth clients looking to scale their business quickly.