Barclays and Invapay partner to provide payment service across the UAE

Following the partnership, Invapay has unveiled the launch of “ePayment – Purchase and Pay”, which opens up a range of new services to businesses in the region and enables clients overcome challenges arising from managing and paying suppliers. The platform processes payments and pays suppliers via Electronic Funds Transfer.

Invapay’s technology enables large organisations to optimise their cash flow and payments. Cash and credit management functionality can be enhanced with access to off balance sheet credit on demand. This is achieved by facilitating the use of B2B card payments – increasingly known as 16 digit accounts.

Invapay is a cloud-based payment company which enables organisations to optimise their cash management and procurement strategies. They provide a way to manage payments and working capital and are connected to over 800 banks.

In January 2015, Invapay signed an agreement to work with Visa in 11 Asia Pacific markets as it continues its expansion plans.