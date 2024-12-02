Barclays Africa launches innovation challenge

The innovation challenge is aimed at youth entrepreneurs and will see the winner receive a Sh1 million cash prize and potential funding opportunity from investors, allafrica.com reports. The challenge will be open for Africa based individual innovators in teams and start-ups aged between 18 and 35 who will be expected to propose a solution that creates more transparency between seller and buyer, through the supply chain.

The announcement comes after the recent global launch of the Barclays Rise Innovation programme in which Barclays is partnering with innovators and entrepreneurs who drive technological disruption in the financial services sector.