Barclaycard taps FreedomPay

Through the partnership, FreedomPay’s data-driven payment solutions will be available to Barclaycard customers. In addition, FreedomPay aims to enhance Barclaycard’s existing offer by giving more access to different payment methods and technologies.

Through FreedomPay integrations with services such as Oracle OPERA and Pay at Table, diners can pay digitally from their seat. Furthermore, FreedomPay’s association with Ingenico’s TETRA platform means businesses can use the entire range of wireless and Bluetooth-powered PIN entry devices (PEDs).

FreedomPay also supports mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, with plans to add AliPay, WeChat Pay and China Union Pay in the near future.



