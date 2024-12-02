Barclaycard Payments extends relationship with SAP

From today, businesses signed up to the SAP Commerce Cloud will have access to SmartPay, which enables flexible payments. In addition, the platform supports one-click purchases and allows buyers to use a variety of cards, currencies and payment methods.

Smartpay also uses anti-fraud approaches such as machine learning, to detect fraudulent transactions in real-time and reduce false positives. According to SAP, this approach will protect the business’ finances and minimise negative customer experiences such as payment declines.

Furthermore, for companies who rely on the SAP platform to do business, implementation of Smartpay removes the need to have multiple integrations with different payment providers. This means organisations can offer the same payment experience across multiple channels.