Barclaycard Payment Intelligence to provide payments insights





The service, Barclaycard Payment Intelligence (BPI), combines account payable data points with third-party data. Through the technology, businesses can catalogue their suppliers based on the number and value of transactions as well as their size, location, industry, and whether early payment is likely to generate savings.

Barclaycard Payment Intelligence allows business buyers to understand their current supplier payments profile, analysed and presented in different formats and their suppliers’ payments preferences and capabilities. A set of algorithms created by Barlcaycard Payments then translates these insights into bespoke payments strategy.