Banxware partners with The Platform Group for real-time lending

Banxware enables digital platforms such as marketplaces and other aggregators to offer integrated liquidity solutions and loans for traders in real time. The Platform Group currently operates nine platforms with around 3500 dealers. Banxware has integrated its ‘Merchant Cash Advance’ into The Platform Group’s products allowing dealers to digitally submit a loan application via the company's portal which will be processed within 15 minutes via Banxware.

The United Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB) is also cooperating on this project as a lending partner. For the time being, dealers can apply for loans of up to EUR 15,000, yet this limit will be increased in the medium term. Banxware's Merchant Cash Advance product is now available on The Platform Group's marketplaces, allowing the company to expand its offering for dealers, but also underpinning its growth plans on the German market, according to the Banxware press release.