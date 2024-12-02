



This was announced by Banxware at the Money2020 tech conference. The Rabobank is already a major financier of small and medium-sized enterprises. Now it is to be integrated into other platforms in the Netherlands with Banxware's digital solution. Banxware offers an embedded finance solution that companies can use to apply for loans.













Banxware enables marketplace traders to receive financing directly via their platform. The startup works in the background to check the trader. After said quick check, and within 15 minutes, the money is paid out to the small business. When the merchant generates revenue through the platform, some of the money is retained to pay off the funding. Banxware users can be online retailers, accounting software, or logistics platforms.

How does the Banxware solution work