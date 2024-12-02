



The collaboration aims to improve the bank’s digital banking capabilities by implementing the nCino Platform to simplify loan and credit chain management.











With a focus on cooperative banking principles, Banque Raiffeisen is now investing in digital innovation to increase efficiency and improve customer experience. By adopting the nCino Platform, Banque Raiffeisen intends to accelerate its digital transformation and automate core lending processes.nCino’s cloud-based platform will enable Banque Raiffeisen to optimise loan processing, improve regulatory compliance, and deliver a simple customer journey through automation and AI-driven insights. The integration of this intelligent banking solution is expected to reduce manual workloads, support regulatory alignment, and facilitate faster credit approvals.





Expansion of nCino’s European footprint

The agreement marks nCino’s official entry into the Luxembourg market, further expanding its presence across Europe. With customers in over 20 countries, nCino continues to grow its influence in the digital banking technology sector. The company’s AI-powered platform serves multiple banking functions, including commercial onboarding, SME lending, and mortgage operations. The implementation of AI and cloud computing in banking has shifted from optional to essential. Financial institutions that leverage AI for credit decisioning, risk assessment, and customer interactions see improved efficiency, lower operational costs, and faster lending cycles.

nCino’s partnership with Banque Raiffeisen reflects a broader industry trend of financial institutions adopting cloud-native platforms to modernise operations and meet evolving customer expectations.

Cooperative banks in Europe, traditionally known for their focus on member service and local economic development, are now facing mounting pressure to modernise. They must strike a balance between preserving their values and adopting scalable, digital infrastructure to remain competitive. Banque Raiffeisen’s decision to adopt nCino’s technology reflects a broader trend among cooperative banks to invest in cloud-based platforms that can enhance agility, improve customer service, and meet evolving regulatory expectations.