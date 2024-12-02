Banque Internationale à Luxembourg goes live with Temenos

The move gives BIL the latest banking capabilities from Temenos on a modern API-driven platform. It will enable BIL to launch new products quickly and improve the customer experience with personalisation driven by data, while also saving costs and driving up performance and productivity.

Founded in 1856, BIL is a universal bank in Luxembourg, recognised as systemically important by the European Central Bank. With EUR 44.1 billion in assets, BIL is a key player in retail, private, corporate, and institutional banking as well as treasury and financial market services.











BIL's core banking evolution

After a comprehensive transformation project, which involved replacing its outdated core banking system of 30 years, BIL successfully migrated to the new Temenos platform over a single weekend. This achievement was made possible through close collaboration between BIL, Temenos delivery partner LTIMindtree, and a specialised team from Temenos.

On the new Temenos Banking Platform, BIL can integrate and automate a wide range of capabilities, including cash accounts, deposits, lending, securities, and treasury. The bank is also able to handle larger transaction volumes, deliver faster, and increase operational efficiency with digitalised processes that will reduce costs and enhance customer experience.

BIL also acts as a payment hub for other financial institutions, processing up to 200,000 complex and multi-currency payments every day. Using Temenos Payments Hub, the bank has consolidated all payment rail processing onto a single platform, including SEPA, Target2, and cross border, to simplify and standardise its payments operations for all customers. Seamless integration with core banking processes, running on the same strategic technology platform, enables the environment to scale massively handling peak performance windows for all payment types and schemes.

With Temenos’ single code base across core banking and payments, BIL will benefit from a higher, sustained level of investment in R&D. Furthermore, the single Temenos platform allows for faster and lower cost updating and maintenance, which means a lower total cost of ownership.