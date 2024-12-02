Banque du Trésor signs upgrade agreement with Capital Banking Solutions





Banque du Trésor has also selected CapitalCompliance from Capital Banking Solutions to strengthen its compliance requirements, prevent money laundering and tax evasion, and comply with FATCA reporting.

The upgrade of CapitalBanker and CapitalDigital will help the bank’s digital transformation and improve its performance by further developing its activity and offering more innovative services to their customers to meet their expectations better.

CapitalCompliance will allow BDT to reduce regulatory and reputational risk and thus avoid negative impact on their business.