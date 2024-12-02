Banque Delubac & Cie launches instant payments with Finastra





By leveraging Finastra Payments To Go, the bank can provide other institutions with access to Europe’s TARGET Instant Payments Settlements (TIPS), while updating its business to efficiently respond to the changing demands. Moreover, the implementation of the SaaS solution will support the bank in delivering faster innovation and increase business growth.











As per officials’ statements, Banque Deluback & Cie’s objective is to provide a reliable payment processing solution that facilitates instant payments, without compromising security. With Finastra’s industry expertise and solutions, the bank can continue to sustain customer demands, while ensuring the delivery of an improved user experience. Moreover, Finastra’s solution enables the bank to provide its customers with access to faster, more transparent, and inclusive payment services.





Finastra’s Payments To Go solution

Payments To Go offers end-to-end payment processing as a scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, allowing banks to accelerate their instant payment services launch and deliver flexible digital payment offerings more efficiently. The reduction in complexity and operational costs allows financial institutions to implement additional offerings, including compliance with the proposed EU instant payments regulation, as well as increase business growth.





Through Payments To Go, Finastra offers modernised payment processing capabilities and functionality by leveraging Microsoft Azure Cloud technology to deliver an adaptable, easily implementable platform.





Being integrated with Finastra’s Financial Messaging Gateway for direct access to multiple payment rails, the solution provides banks with frictionless and more affordable access to TIPS and FedNow networks. Financial institutions can subscribe to the solution through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for convenient billing through a single invoice.





Finastra’s latest developments

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, serving institutions of all sizes and providing solutions and services across lending, payments, treasury and capital markets, and retail and digital banking.





Recently, Finastra launched its Compliance as a Service solution on Microsoft Azure, aiming to help banks prevent financial crime for instant payments. The solution combines Fincom’s real-time anti-money laundering (AML) transaction screening and ThetaRay’s AI-powered transaction monitoring as a pre-integrated packaged service with Finastra Payments To Go.





Moreover, at the beginning of September 2023, the company launched LaserPro, its loan document preparation system. LaserPro aims to streamline loan document compliance management offerings and capabilities for banks and financial institutions, with a SaaS model that was developed to provide faster loan processing for borrowers.



