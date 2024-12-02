Banorte, Volante Technologies partner for payments modernisation

Going forward, all related systems, including channels, will connect to Volante’s VolPay to orchestrate and process cross-border transactions. Mexican banks have a strong desire to innovate and differentiate, and are looking to work with providers that can help them move in that direction. Cross-border payments are an area where banks, technology providers, and fintech firms can effectively collaborate to increase industry-wide innovation and broaden the range of business and retail services.

For Banorte, payments modernisation is fundamental to its digitalisation journey. By unifying all its processes into one cloud-native, microservices-based platform with Volante, the bank will provide its customers with better financial services, according to the official press release.