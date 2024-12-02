Banks' support to businesses increases to EUR 44.3 bln in the Netherlands

Since the corona crisis, Dutch banks have offered additional credits to almost 52,000 businesses, with a combined value of EUR 44.3 billion. This is displayed in the third Corona Monitor of 2021, published by the Dutch Banking Association (NVB). More than 60% of the regular financing consists of loans under EUR 250,000. From the total amount of EUR 44.3 billion, EUR 3.1 billion have been provided with a guarantee by the government, such as the Corona SME credit guarantee scheme (BMKB-C), the finance guarantee (GO-C), the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Agriculture, and the Small Credits for Corona guarantee scheme (KKC). More than 8200 companies have received a loan with a government guarantee.

129,000 companies received a postponement of loan repayments from their bank, totalling EUR 3.1 billion. This concerns the general payment break which was initiated by banks shortly after the start of the corona crisis early in 2020. In total, EUR 47.4 billion has been made available for 181,000 entrepreneurs through the postponement of repayments and the provision of additional credit to companies. Since the start of the corona crisis, almost 26,000 consumers received a pause for their mortgage payment and 12,000 for a personal loan. In most cases this concerns a payment break of one to three months. Some of those consumers have received an extension of the payment break. In total, a combined value of EUR 88 million has been made available for consumers.