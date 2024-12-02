Banks in Turkey work together to launch single ATM network

Payments Card & Mobile reports that ING Turkey, the Dutch banking group’s Turkish subsidiary, has signed agreements with private lenders İşbank and Akbank to allow its customers to use their ATMs. Via these two agreements, over 12,000 ATMs have been put into limitless service for ING customers.

Bank customers will be able to carry out all transactions, such as balance inquiry, cash withdrawal, deposit, and paying credit card debt, using those ATMs free of charge. In addition, ING customers can make QR code and foreign exchange transactions without cards only at the bank’s own ATMs.

At the start of January, state-owned banks, namely Ziraat, Halkbank, Vakıfbank, Vakıf Katılım, Ziraat Katılım, PTTBank and Emlak Katılım, decided to combine their nationwide ATM networks. Some 15,000 new state-owned ATMs with a common software will be placed across the country. At the moment, Ziraat, Vakıfbank, and Halkbank have around 7,200, 4,200, and 4,000 ATMs across Turkey, respectively.