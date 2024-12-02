Banks in China reduce home loan rates

In Beijing rates for first home loans have fallen to 5.15% at many banks, while the rate for second home loans has fallen to 5.65%. In the Shanghai area first home loan rates fell to 4.95% at multiple banks, while for second home loan rates in general stand at around 5.65%.

Shenzhen has seen first home loan rates fall to around 4.9%, while second home loan rates are at 5.2%. The cuts come in the immediate wake of declines in China’s benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) which was released on 20 January 2022.

The January LPR’s were 3.7% for the 1-year LPR, for a decline of 10 basis points compared to the previous month, and 4.60% for the 5-year LPR, for a decline of 5 basis points.