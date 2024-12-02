BankPlus, Jack Henry to bring efficiency to the banking process

The USD 4.5 billion asset bank was with its previous core provider for almost three decades and recently chose Jack Henry as the partner to meet its technology needs. Employee’s user experience was an important factor for BankPlus.

With Jack Henry, BankPlus can now customise both employee user experiences and workflows. The bank is also using this opportunity to increase automation with technologies such as teller capture and added imaging services.

Jack Henry’s open ecosystem was another factor of influence for BankPlus. Jack Henry has hundreds of fintech partners and encourages an environment of collaboration among bankers and fintechs, which allowed BankPlus to maintain its relationships with other technology providers of choice.