BankOn pioneers overseas mobile video banking

The BankOn Mobile Video platform utilizes face-to-face mobile video and customizable management software to help banks and credit unions offer access to live financial service representatives, tools and other services, regardless of time or location. By accessing the BankOn mobile app or web portal, members can use their own mobile devices to initiate live video chats, participate in presentations by sales and service representatives, deposit checks, upload documents and electronically sign documents in real time—removing the need for either party to be in an office or branch location.

Financial Town creates computer, web, mobile and video software solutions to bridge the gap between customers and financial groups across all industries, including banking, insurance, hospitality, healthcare, retail and beyond.