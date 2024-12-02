BankNewport upgrades eBanking solution

Similar to BankNewport’s website, the eBanking technology is consistent across all devices, whether the customer is using a computer, tablet or smartphone. eBanking upgrades include customer ability to deactivate and activate a lost or stolen ATM/debit card, enable research options for effective account management, and support improved transaction filtering.

In addition, eBanking allows personal and business single sign-on integration, thus providing business owners with the ability to have one User ID access to their personal and business accounts.

This winter, BankNewport has revealed plans to launch iMobile, a mobile banking application that will feature the same capabilities as eBanking.