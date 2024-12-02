BankLaunch partners DECTA to provide card issuing services

DECTA is a global payment processing provider providing a full service for card-issuing service starting with technical processing and settlements within the payment system network, card personalization, and ending with the delivery to the cardholder.



BankLaunch is a modular financial technology solution platform using modules tailored for resolving both technical complexities and business customer needs. Besides the technological infrastructure solutions, BankLaunch is providing access to its network of fintech partners and enables seamless integration with service providers, such as DECTA.

Together with DECTA, BankLaunch uses progressive technology to create superior convenience and efficiency within the payment sector. The partnership covers the whole scope of card functionality: card issuing, fulfillment, authorizations, clearing and reconciliation.

BankLaunch enables its clients to build business cases on top of the DECTA’s payment cards. It also helps clients to collect information about customer identity, activities and behaviour. The platform supplies the ability to build custom reports on top of collected data, including card transactions. Sensitive client data is stored securely, in virtual vaults and fully compliant with relevant mandates and regulations.