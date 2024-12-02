Bankjoy partners with Panacea Financial





Following this partnership, Panacea Financial, a digital financial services company and a division of Primis Financial Corp, is set to provide its client base consisting of dentists, veterinarians, and physicians with Bankjoy’s suite of efficient and modern digital banking products. The aim of the collaboration is to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of these healthcare professionals.

By using Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform, the users and customers of Panacea will be enabled to easily manage their personal and practice finances, while using their preferred device at any time they need to. Panacea’s offerings will be made accessible within Bankjoy’s online and mobile banking, being designed to improve the manner in which healthcare professionals manage their finances throughout their careers, starting from school to their active practice.

Bankjoy is set to incorporate directly with Panacea’s core system by using the Fiserv Communicator Open. Furthermore, the financial institution will also provide its digital banking platform, with its capability to integrate with a variety of core banking platforms, products, and third parties, as well as its online account opening features.





Bankjoy’s previous partnerships and collaborations

US-based end-to-end digital banking provider Bankjoy had multiple deals and collaborations in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, the financial institution announced its partnership with Open Finance provider Plaid in order to give customers seamless account management. Following this news, the firms and institutions that used the Bankjoy platform were given the possibility to offer their user base API access to Plaid’s network which consisted of more than 8,000 fintech applications and solutions.

The strategic deal aimed to enable clients to use Plaid’s account connectivity services for adding accounts from other financial institutions, banks, and fintechs to Bankjoy’s platform in a secure and efficient manner. Customers were given access to a centralised place to view and manage their finances as well.

Earlier in June 2023, the United State Bank partnered with Bankjoy in order to provide online and mobile banking solutions to its account holders and customers. Throughout this collaboration, the bank’s clients were given the capability to access Bankjoy’s end-to-end digital banking platform. This included its suite of online and mobile banking features, its integrated loan applications, and other secure offerings at the same time.

Furthermore, the financial institution was set to incorporate Bankjoy’s online account opening product (OAO), which was leveraged to allow the United State Bank to onboard new clients and users in a quick and safe manner. It also used the tool for driving its deposit development, focusing on going live with Bankjoy’s digital banking platform and OAO product in Q4 2023.