Banking.Systems, PaymentComponents partner for open banking

The partnership will enable NexorONE, the online banking software solution provided by Banking.Systems, to integrate with PaymentComponents’s open banking API Management platform, aplonAPI. Banks and financial institutions that utilise NexorONE will gain access to scalable open banking technology stack.

Banking.Systems and PaymentComponents are allow banks and financial institutions to navigate recent business models and respond to the new opportunities which arise in the fintech ecosystem, according to the official press release.